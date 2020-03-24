A cough or sneeze doesn't mean...

Dear Editor,

Just a few days ago I stumbled upon an article reporting that a man had been beaten for sneezing/coughing on a bus. Yesterday I read another article of a mother who had to exit a bus because her baby had vomited and there were fears that it was related to the coronavirus. This has led me to ponder if anxiety has driven our people into a state of madness.

This dreaded virus has put a lot of people in a state of panic. Some people are walking around in masks and gloves even when they have not been diagnosed with the virus. I'm left to wonder if our people are well informed about this virus.

From my research, one should only wear a mask when they have been confirmed positive, so as to reduce the droplets going into the air which, in turn, will reduce the risk of spreading the virus. Additionally, one should wear a mask if they are taking care of people with the virus. Why, then, are people without the disease walking around in masks?

And I must add, the regular masks that I see people wearing give no protection at all. A more specialised mask, known as the N95, is the most appropriate one.

The virus has driven fear into a lot of people which may be making them do some very irrational things.

Everyone wants to protect him/herself, but this does not call for us to be discriminating. It pays for us to be informed.

The coronavirus is not a death sentence. Most people who have died had weak immune systems because they had underlying health conditions or were elderly.

So, I appeal to Jamaicans, don't remain ignorant, get the facts and don't discriminate. A simple cough or sneeze doesn't mean that a person has the coronavirus.

Gillian Brown

gbrown21@stu.ncu.edu.jm