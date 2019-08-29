A different Jamaica
Dear Editor,
I would like to thank Horace Levy for his insightful reflections on divisions in Jamaican society, then and now, as published in the Jamaica Observer, Thursday, August 29, 2019.
I have a question for him and any of your readers who may have an opinion on it.
I left Jamaica in 1978 to complete my doctoral studies at The University of British Columbia in Vancouver, Canada. With my studies completed, I returned to the island in December 1981. Immediately on my return, even while waiting in the Montego Bay airport to travel on to Mandeville, I felt that I had returned to a very different country from the one I had left three years before. This sense of being in a very different place deepened as the weeks, months and years went by, and is still with me nearly 40 years later. I felt, and still feel, that something of vital importance was knocked out of Jamaican society during that period of unprecedented social unrest and political violence. I still live with a sense that whatever it was that was knocked out will never return.
The deeper tribalism which Levy claims began then was part of that difference. For there was a much greater desire on the part of the people I met to try and figure out on which side of the political divide I stood. But there was a lot more to it than that. There were so many other things in the society that contributed to my feeling that I had returned to an alien place.
This was not my first return to the island after studying overseas. I had done so three time before. On all of these earlier returns I felt that I had returned to a familiar and much-loved country. So why was this return different? I wondered, and still wonder.
I have put this question to several friends and colleagues, and although I have received some interesting answers, none has satisfied me. I am wondering if Levy or other readers of your paper may have some thought on this matter.
Dr Earl McKenzie
Former lecturer in philosophy
The University of the West Indies
sthopemckenzie327@gmail.com
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy