A different take...over a cup

Dear Editor,

Some time ago my daughter-in-law bought me a beautiful ceramic mug for Father's Day. It is a fine mug; I use it every day and would be devastated if it ever broke.

On the front of the mug it says, in bold letters, “I'm older than dirt.” Dirt?

Inside, just under the opposite rim, it says dismissively, “Ancient, elderly, whatever.”

And, on the side facing the other people at the table, comes the coup de grace, “Better over the hill than under it.”

The poor little idiot is going to believe that the hard work has been done by climbing up the hill, but that is not so.

Over the hill is a figurative expression meaning “washed up”, “useless”, “mash up”, or “of no account”.

Under the hill means “six feet underground”, “dead and buried”, “kicked the bucket”, or the person is “no longer with us”.

Did I get the message?

If in all this there is a moral, it seems to be this: If you have loving daughters-in-law you don't need detractors!

Your Decrepit

Owlan Mashup

Kingston 2