A dubious legal presumption?

Dear Editor,

I gather it has been a time-honoured presumption in law that any child a married woman bears is her husband's. If this is a current reality, how defensible is the presumption in an age of 'jackets' and even 'wardrobes'?

Some lawyer, maybe a female, ought to explore this and make a recommendation to the appropriate arm of the judiciary.

Rev Clinton Chisholm

clintchis@yahoo.com