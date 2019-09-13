A force for good
Dear Editor,
I applaud the quick action made by members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) to apprehend the Coaster bus driver who decided he was above the road code.
Too many of these transport operators believe they can beat the system and carry out careless driving actions on the nation's roadways, putting the lives of passengers and pedestrians at risk.
I know traffic must be a hassle, but patience is necessary.
Schools have just reopened and we really do not need reckless driving to further delay other motorists and put the lives of our children at risk.
I'm glad that the police acted when they did, but they must also seek out the other wrongdoers. The type of driving that is often carried out during peak hours is next to madness. Something must be done.
Thank you, JCF. Keep up the good work.
Andre Heslop
Andreheslop9@gmail.com
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy