A force for good

Dear Editor,

I applaud the quick action made by members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) to apprehend the Coaster bus driver who decided he was above the road code.

Too many of these transport operators believe they can beat the system and carry out careless driving actions on the nation's roadways, putting the lives of passengers and pedestrians at risk.

I know traffic must be a hassle, but patience is necessary.

Schools have just reopened and we really do not need reckless driving to further delay other motorists and put the lives of our children at risk.

I'm glad that the police acted when they did, but they must also seek out the other wrongdoers. The type of driving that is often carried out during peak hours is next to madness. Something must be done.

Thank you, JCF. Keep up the good work.

Andre Heslop

Andreheslop9@gmail.com