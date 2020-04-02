A global containment approach needed for COVID-19
Dear Editor,
It is of my opinion that if we could unite the industrial capacity of the world we could well produce 10 million quarantine tents and 20 million respirators (with filters) which could be strategically deployed in all the hard-hit areas of the globe so that the coronavirus pandemic can be successfully contained.
My logic is that if we supply everyone within a highly infected area with respirators then they would be unable to contract or spread the virus indefinitely, thus ending the transmission of the virus from human to human.
The quarantine tents (equipped with living arrangements) can be used to house the many people who are exposed or infected so that they don't contribute to the level of virus circulation.
These two instruments may be the answer to containing this pandemic and, therefore, the experts should be considering a major operation like this.
We must unite globally to overcome this threat to humanity. All nations should pool funding and contribute scientific, engineering, and industrial expertise to the cause of ending this pandemic, because this is no longer a problem that can be combated with individual national efforts.
I know the industrial mobilisation capacity of the world during wartime, and, therefore, I know that the world has the potential to mass-produce the respirators and tents.
I believe that this approach can work and I need your support to get the word out.
Toraino Beckford
Savanna-la-mar, Westmoreland
torainobeckford@gmail.com
