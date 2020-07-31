A grateful nation thanks Jamaica Moves

Dear Editor,

With the media focus on Market Me Consulting Limited and Jamaica Moves over the past few weeks I must commend the firm for their commitment and dedication to improving the lives of all Jamaicans.

If people were able to take off their orange and green cloaks, and truly analyse the facts, they would understand that for a programme of Jamaica Moves' magnitude the spend of $50 million over four years to manage, execute, and produce ongoing content and pay external suppliers where applicable is minuscule. This campaign was felt on the ground in all 14 parishes and extensively through media channels.

In fact, I find it quite disappointing that a programme that has impacted so many lives, has been lauded by the World Health Organization, and replicated across several Caribbean countries is now being allowed to have its brand tarnished because of what seems to be an underlying political motive.

If I am to go by the sequence of events, outlined by the permanent secretary, Market Me presented an unsolicited proposal which was heavily funded by the private sector; in fact, the funding in the first year was more than the investment made by the ministry. Further, in the second year, there was no funding by the ministry and still the company and sponsors remained committed to furthering the agenda of having Jamaicans lead healthier lives.

With the second contract and the third year of the programme, an investment of $30-plus million being made by the Ministry of Health and Wellness highlights that they understood that the programme not only had value and a reach, but also that the company was paramount to its success.

I am imploring all behind-the-screen warriors to be careful on how quick you are to discredit a programme and, by extension, a company when you do not understand costs associated with running a campaign.

Jamaica Moves has been a success, and I hope that this hiccup does not hinder its further progress.

Christopher Tufton, Ministry of Health and Wellness, and Market Me, on behalf of a grateful nation, thank you.

Janice Williams

janbwilliams83@gmail.com