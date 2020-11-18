A lesson to Lisa Hanna
Dear Editor,
Portia Simpson Miller went up against P J Patterson for leadership of the People's National Party (PNP) in 1992. She lost and immediately put aside self and worked with Patterson. Portia did not divide the party.
Lisa, before the September 3 election I did see you as a future leader of the party, but after the election and the race began with you and Mark Golding, I was shocked to see how many contentious issues surround you and what you have created, even with the National Workers' Union (NWU). A true leader inspires and does not create contention.
I want you to observe Mikael Phillips. He takes advice from his dad, he says. He has dignity in defeat and humility in victory. Wherever you see Golding you see Mikael. I am sure by the time Golding is ready to depart he is going to be ready to face a leadership battle which he will win.
And you know why? He put aside self and pride and worked with the leader.
Lisa, tell your supporters to work with the leader and stop this division of the party.
If not, your future will end up like Dr Peter Phillips.
Howart Miller
hawartmill@gmail.com
