A matter of being discreet

Dear Editor,

The advertising of sanitary pads for women during the sports segment of televsion newscasts, especially in prime time, seems inappropriate.

Sanitary pads are items/merchandise which should be held as very personal and private by women. There can be no justification to flaunt them in males' faces during the news.

I am concerned about this growing trend for viewers of the nightly sportscast, who are predominantly young boys and adult males.

It is an issue like this which we have to also address, even as the proposed sexual harassment Bill is being debated in the House. If it is to have the desired impact or effect women must be held accountable too. They will have to be schooled to be more discreet in sexual health and care in all aspects of their public life.

Dalgalish Henry

dalgalishja@gmail.com