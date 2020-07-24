A never-ending war on crime

Dear Editor,

In a November 2017 International Monetary Fund (IMF) report on the estimated crime-related costs on Jamaica's gross domestic product (GDP) the figure of four per cent was given. In this study Jamaica had the highest loss in annual sales of business.

I am troubled by successive governments' in Jamaica approach to solving crime, because they seem to be committed to fighting crime as a never-ending war that is draining the country coffers and hindering development of the majority of Jamaicans.

Focusing on the homicide rate which has been increasing from 36.4 in 2014 to 47.4 in 2019. The states of emergency have caused a decrease of the murder rate from 55.7 per 100,000 in 2017 to 47 in 2018 per 100,000, but it is no solution to the high homicide rate. It's like saying, I was losing four of my fingers, but now I am losing only three fingers, and a few years ago I was only losing two fingers. You should not have a murder rate that is three times the average of Latin America and the Caribbean and over seven times the global average.

Jamaica is highly stratified and has many US-dollar millionaires, maybe even a billionaire. Many people earn minimum wage, which is approximately US$6.80 ($1,000) per day; that is not a liveable wage. Many Jamaican are unemployed, so their economic situation is dire.

My advice to curve the murder rate are: Pay people a decent wage, have full employment, and keep inflation below one per cent as inflation increases poverty. Jamaica has a choice to make; either be sure that the people at the lower socio-economic level live decently, or spend huge amounts of money to keep the marginalised from committing crime.

Both the People's National Party (PNP) and Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) have failed Jamaica. Maybe that's why the voter turnout has been so low in the last general elections.

Brian E Plummer

brianplummer@yahoo.com