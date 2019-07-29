PHOTO: A plague?

A man tries to catch locusts while standing on a rooftop as they swarm over the Huthi rebel-held Yemeni capital Sanaa yesterday. A swarm descended on the capital forcing residents indoors. (Photo: AFP)

