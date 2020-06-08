A secret ballot is the logical solution at today's PNP meeting

Dear Editor,

The People's National Party's (PNP) big meeting will happen today, Monday, June 8.

The meeting was originally between the 'Gang of 15' and Dr Peter Phillips, party leader, but from what I understand, it will now include all 29 Opposition Members of Parliament (MP).

It would be not be surprising if the eight Opposition-appointed senators turned up too.

To me, they have no option but to come out united, but clearly none of the Peters can unite them. Therefore, they will have to select an interim president or an interim Leader of the Opposition.

Here are some recommendations on any secret ballot proceedings:

1) They should have a first round of voting in which not only the MPs vote, but the senators also.

2) Candidates for the first round clearly are Peter Bunting, Lisa Hanna, Damion Crawford, and Wykeham McNeill.

3) The top two candidate should advance to the second and final round, in which only the MPs will vote.

If the PNP decides to bury its head in the sand and stick with Dr Peter Phillips as leader, it will be wiped out in any general election. The former PNP General Secretary Colin Campbell can do all the public relations he wants, it still won't boost the spirits of his fellow Comrades to turn out for Phillips.

People may ask why is this known Labourite talking about Comrade business? First, I am a Jamaican. Secondly, when history is written I want to know Prime Minister Andrew Holness defeated the best the PNP had to offer.

Teddylee Gray

Ocho Rios, St Ann

teddylee.gray@gmail.com