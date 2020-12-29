A way to end corruption

Dear Editor,

Corruption is a major issue in our development and it has been a recurring issue. From Trafigura to Petrojam, from Finsac to Caribbean Maritime University, talk of corruption comes about every so often. It seems as if there's no way to end corruption, especially seeing that their 'loyal' supporters are always trying to defend the questionable actions of some leaders, which goes beyond my reasoning.

But there are ways to reduce or end corruption.

It would call for a reduction in State power and the selling and privatisation of all assets owned by the Government of Jamaica.

Seeing that a business runs on profit and any mismanagement would wipe it out, the owners would be very cautious about money. However, because these State-run entities get our taxpayers' dollars, they seem to have no accountability or desire to be efficient.

Who would be more afraid to embezzle money? A businessman who knows his business would die, or a State-entity bureaucrat who is always guaranteed tax dollars every time the budget is announced?

Furthermore, reducing Government power could also reduce the number of bribes and lobbying from special interest groups. Adam Smith, the Scottish economist who wrote The Wealth of Nations, noted that special monopoly interests always seek an advantage at the expense of other special interests and the public at large, and the Government is the co-conspirator in it, as it has the power to grant them privileges. With lessened power in the hands of the Government, no special interest groups would see the need to bribe a powerless bureaucrat.

Additionally, the less power and assets in the Government's hands the less things will be embezzled. The incentives for corruption would dwindle once the opportunities for corruption dwindle. No politician would be a kleptocrat (and dictator) if there wasn't anything to take and if he has no power to take anything.

Marcus White

whitemarc918@gmail.com