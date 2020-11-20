Abuna Foxe — the great Jamaican

Dear Editor,

As a loyal Jamaican I love it when a poor, ghetto youth grows up to be the best that any one man can be.

Considering that he was not a Christian, and beside the fact that opportunities for Rastafarians in Jamaica from the 1930s until today remain dim, this man, Abuna Foxe, did in Jamaica what no other Jamaican has done — made an opportunity for Rastafarian people at home and abroad.

He corrected the misconception of the belief that they are ignorant people.

He built a political party, the Imperial Ethiopian World Federation Inc (IEWF Inc), and gave the poor a chance to run for representation. All this to give them the right that everyone has — to choose Haile Selassie I as his destiny.

He also established churches, with doctrine and rituals, to keep our beliefs alive.

The greatest thing about this is that he did not ask Jesus Christ for anything or shoot anyone. These are the things we should be showing the masses of young people in Jamaica; that there is hope, and that there is nothing we cannot achieve.

Show the works of Abuna Foxe to the masses in Jamaica, because he did all this without killing anyone or firing a single shot.

Bless be the elder, The Abuna Ascento Foxe.

Penuel

selahcentury@gmail.com