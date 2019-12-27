Ackaisha Green should be in contention for person of the year

Dear Editor,

The annual person of the year award is around the corner. Clearly Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce will be sportswoman of the year and in contention for person of the year.

Miss World winner Toni-Ann Singh; Ann-Marie Vaz; and Edmund Bartlett, the most consistent minister in this Administration, will also feature in the race.

Also, Peter Bunting could win it for challenging the status quo in his party and nearly defeating the establishment with his Rise United movement.

With all that being said, I strongly believe that Ackaisha Green should be on the list of names in contention for the person of the year award. To me, I have no problem if she's named person of the year because of her impact of kindness and her showing the real Jamaican spirit of learning to be satisfied with what you have, even if you're poor.

I wouldn't trust myself finding bags loaded with cash in an ATM downtown Kingston and returning it.

Some will argue that to name Green person of the year is watering down that title, but I don't think so. I believe it would be a great gesture to end a year with kindness and start another one by aspiring to be more loving and kind, no matter your circumstances.

Teddylee Gray

Ocho Rios, St Ann

teddylee.gray@gmail.com