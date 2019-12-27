Ackaisha Green should be in contention for person of the year
Dear Editor,
The annual person of the year award is around the corner. Clearly Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce will be sportswoman of the year and in contention for person of the year.
Miss World winner Toni-Ann Singh; Ann-Marie Vaz; and Edmund Bartlett, the most consistent minister in this Administration, will also feature in the race.
Also, Peter Bunting could win it for challenging the status quo in his party and nearly defeating the establishment with his Rise United movement.
With all that being said, I strongly believe that Ackaisha Green should be on the list of names in contention for the person of the year award. To me, I have no problem if she's named person of the year because of her impact of kindness and her showing the real Jamaican spirit of learning to be satisfied with what you have, even if you're poor.
I wouldn't trust myself finding bags loaded with cash in an ATM downtown Kingston and returning it.
Some will argue that to name Green person of the year is watering down that title, but I don't think so. I believe it would be a great gesture to end a year with kindness and start another one by aspiring to be more loving and kind, no matter your circumstances.
Teddylee Gray
Ocho Rios, St Ann
teddylee.gray@gmail.com
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy