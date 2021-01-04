An unresolved mystery
Dear Editor,
In 1979, during the annual Festival of the Performing Arts competition, I won the national award for best soloist.
I entered as a classical singer and won with the English song Captain Stratton's Fancy — a song about the delight of rum over wine.
At the awards function I was presented with the trophy, held it for a few seconds, then was told that they need to have it engraved and returned to me.
I have heard nothing about the trophy since, despite several calls and the odd e-mail to the festival office over the succeeding years.
If my old brain is recalling well, there was even an advertised music scholarship associated with the award. I never heard breeze blow my way about that.
'Tis mystery all, neither immense nor free! A damnable disgrace, if you ask me.
Rev Clinton Chisholm
clintchis@yahoo.com
