And lo, man makes desert!
Dear Editor,
In the published photographs of the Port Royal port, the latest I saw was on Friday, January 17, 2020, I noticed that the colour of the entire area is the white of marl, not the dark colour of the soil of the area.
Based on this, I deduce that the architects and developer intend the area to be barren like the cruise ship port at Falmouth. The Government does not seem to be considering the environment, or the comfort of the tourists who will go there.
Considering that the sun already blazes down on the area, and will become even hotter as climate change progresses, one would have thought that a portion of the area should have been allocated to salt-tolerant shade trees. Trees will not do well when their roots try to go through a few feet of marl to reach water.
Also, I notice they have destroyed the mangroves along the coast where the port is. Isn't it supposed to be a part of the Palisadoes nature preserve? Did the National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) allow this?
Howard Chin,
Member
Jamaica Institution of Engineers
