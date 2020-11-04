Are these high-rise buildings legally approved?

Dear Editor,

It is with much concern that I have been observing the proliferation of apartment buildings in many communities.

I am cognisant that the prime minister is pleased with the rate of development taking place. Unfortunately, however, it leaves many homeowners around which these buildings are constructed very distraught and unhappy with this “new norm”.

Development does not have to conflict with the rights and best welfare of others.

We have observed that many of these high-rise dwellings are located in areas zoned with covenants only for single-family houses, which is the basis on which these properties were bought. However, concerns loom as these families now have to contend with blocked views, loss of privacy, and a terrifying sense of claustrophobia because of the height and proximity of these buildings.

This scenario raises many questions, among them: Were covenants changed? Were the homeowners notified of these changes? Are approvals being granted legally for these buildings, or are these illegally advanced by corrupt approvals?

I would like the prime minister and his Government to address these issues as the interest of the original homeowners must be given due consideration. It would appear that these developments are being imposed, creating much inconvenience.

Many accounts have been carried in the press of a range of problems caused in many instances. I happen to know of an elderly couple who was plagued by criminals until, out of frustration, they left their property. In no time an apartment building was erected there. One wonders if this harassment was deliberately employed to force the decision to vacate the lot.

As private homeowners, must we now mortgage our homes and our children's inheritance to seek legal representation to protect ourselves? This ought not to be necessary. In the interest of justice and fairness, our Government should seek to protect us from any corrupt approvals of these building.

We trust this matter will be given the urgent attention it deserves.

Yvonne Garrick

vonngar44@hotmail.com