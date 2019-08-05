As Festival songs go...

Dear Editor,

I want to congratulate “Loaded Eagle” on his victory in winning this 2019 Festival Song competition.

Anyway, criticism is a part of life, whether positive or negative, constructive or destructive — but I draw the red line against destructive or “tear-dung” criticism.

While I know its “different strokes for different folks”, and “each one to his own taste”, I must tell you this: I don't like this song that was declared the winning one.

The words of the song are not bad at all, but the beat, the “riddim”, and the sound are very poor.

Festival songs nowadays have lost the touch, the sting, the splendour, the grace and the beauty of festival songs of times gone by. For me, this song does not have the sound of Festival, but the words have a touch of Festival.

I can't forget my number one Festival Song of long ago: “Oh Cherry, Oh Cherry, Oh Baby!” by Eric Donaldson. My number two is Land of my birth by Eric Donaldson. And number three is Dance this ya Festival by Freddy McKay.

My number four is Bam Bam by Toots and the Maytals. I also like Move Up (Jamaica) by Al & the Vibrators, though not a winning song.

Still, I wish everyone a happy Festival season. But if you are going to jump like “leggo beas' “, “mind yuh bruck yuh foot!”

Donald J McKoy

donaldmckoy876@gmail.com