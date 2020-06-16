As we pray for peace...

Dear Editor,

The Jamaica Council of Churches (JCC) is deeply saddened and shocked at the killing of two members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force and the wounding of two others in the line of duty on the morning of Friday, June 12, 2020. This follows recent incidents in which the lives of our fellow citizens were lost and has plunged the nation into mourning once again as the monster of crime and violence continues to wreak havoc in our land.

The council condemns in the strongest terms this act of barbarism while it calls for and encourages the support of all stakeholders in the speedy and vigorous investigations which will lead to bringing the perpetrators to justice.

This action on the part of criminal elements poses a serious threat to the duly constituted authority of the State and its ability to maintain law and order and the well-being of its citizens. The council therefore calls on all well-meaning peoples who are able to assist the security forces in their investigations of this crime to do so without delay.

Crime and violence must not be viewed as a problem for the Government and the security forces, but as a national challenge which adversely impacts the socio-economic status, health, and wellness of our people and therefore requires the concerted efforts of all law-abiding citizens and residents of Jamaica to combat this monster.

The council offers its sincere condolence to the family members of the fallen officers and prays that they will be undergirded by God's comfort and strength in this time of grief. The council further prays for the recovery of the wounded officers and for the comfort of their families and loved ones.

The council also prays that the God of peace, whose desire it is that our world be healed and whole, will bless the community in which the shooting occurred with calmness and peace.

Rev Newton Dixon

President

Jamaica Council of Churches

presidentatjcc@gmail.com