At the end of the Sept 3 polls...

Dear Editor,

In analysing all 63 seats I've concluded that the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) will win on Thursday September 3. It will retain its 34 seats and pick up St James Southern with Mayor Homer Davis.

The 35 seats will be:

1) Andrew Holness - St Andrew West Central

2) Desmond McKenzie - Kingston Western

3) Delroy Chuck - St Andrew North Eastern

4) Karl Samuda - St Andrew North Central

5) Nigel Clarke - St Andrew North Western

6) Marissa Dalrymple Phillibert - Trelawny Southern

7) Horace Chang - St James North Western

8) Mike Henry - Clarendon Central

9) Olivia “Babsy” Grange - St Catherine Central

10) Andrew Wheatley - St Catherine South Central

11) Chris Tufton - St Catherine West Central

12) Everald Warmington - St Catherine South Western

13) Robert Montague - St Mary Western

14) Ed Bartlett - St James East Central

15) Audley Shaw - Manchester North Eastern

16) Daryl Vaz - Portland Western

17) J C Hutchinson - St Elizabeth North Western

18) Heroy Clarke - St James Central

19) Floyd Green - St Elizabeth South Western

20) Pearnel Charles Jr - Clarendon South Eastern

21) Juliet Holness - St Andrew East Rural

22) Zavia Mayne - St Ann South Western

23) Kerensia Morrison - St Catherine North East

24) James Robertson - St Thomas Western

25) Juliet Cuthbert Flynn - St Andrew West Rural

26) Alando Terrelonge - St Andrew East Central

27) Ann-Marie Vaz - Portland Eastern

28) Norman Dunn - St Mary South Eastern

29) Marlene Malahoo Forte - St James West Central

30) Fayval Williams - St Andrew Eastern

31) Frank Witter - St Elizabeth South Eastern

32) Dave Brown - Hanover Eastern

33) Robert Nesta Morgan - Clarendon North Central

34) Marsha Smith - St Ann North Eastern

35) Homer Davis - St James Southern

I see the People's National Party (PNP) holding on to at least 20 seats:

1) Peter Phillips - St Andrew East Central

2) Phillip Paulwell - Kingston East and Port Royal

3) Angela Brown Burke - St Andrew South Western

4) Mark Golding - St Andrew Southern

5) Anthony Hylton - St Andrew Western

6) Lisa Hanna - St Ann South Eastern

7) Denise Daley - St Catherine Eastern

8) Fitz Jackson - St Catherine Southern

9) Lothan Cousins - Clarendon South Western

10) Mikael Phillips - Manchester North Western

11) Morais Guy - St Mary Central

12) Julian Robinson - St Andrew South Eastern

13) Luther Buchanan - Westmoreland Eastern

14) Wykeham McNeill - Westmoreland Western

15) Michael Stewart - Manchester Southern

16) Imani Duncan Price - Kingston Central

17) Natalie Neita - St Catherine North Central

18) Basil Waite - St Elizabeth North Eastern

19) Hugh Graham - St Catherine North Western

20) Peter Bunting - Manchester Central

There are eight seats that may go either way:

1) Collin Fagan vs Robert Miller - St Catherine South Eastern

2) Dayton Campbell vs Krystal Lee - St Ann North Western

3) Horace Dalley vs Dwight Sibblies - Clarendon Northern

4) Richard Azan vs Phillip Henriques - Clarendon North

Western

5) Fenton Ferguson vs Michelle Charles - St Thomas Eastern

6) Tamika Davis vs Ian Hayles - Hanover Western

7) Dwayne Vaz vs George Wright - Westmoreland Central

8) Victor Wright vs Tova Hamilton - Trelawny Northern

Even though a win is a win, but a very bad night for the JLP is them only picking up one seat, while a very good night for the PNP is them holding on to the eight seats listed above. The Jamaica Observer Bill Johnson Poll have the JLP leading by 19 percentage points, Nationwide90FM Bluedot Insight poll have the JLP leading by 18 percentage points, and the RJR-Gleaner Don Anderson poll have the JLP leading by 16 percentage points. This means the JLP has an average of 17.7-percentage lead in those major national polls listed above. This suggests a landslide. An average night for the JLP is for them to win 40 seats and an excellent night would be over 42 seats.

Teddylee Gray

Ocho Rios, St Ann

