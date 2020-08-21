At the end of the Sept 3 polls...
Dear Editor,
In analysing all 63 seats I've concluded that the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) will win on Thursday September 3. It will retain its 34 seats and pick up St James Southern with Mayor Homer Davis.
The 35 seats will be:
1) Andrew Holness - St Andrew West Central
2) Desmond McKenzie - Kingston Western
3) Delroy Chuck - St Andrew North Eastern
4) Karl Samuda - St Andrew North Central
5) Nigel Clarke - St Andrew North Western
6) Marissa Dalrymple Phillibert - Trelawny Southern
7) Horace Chang - St James North Western
8) Mike Henry - Clarendon Central
9) Olivia “Babsy” Grange - St Catherine Central
10) Andrew Wheatley - St Catherine South Central
11) Chris Tufton - St Catherine West Central
12) Everald Warmington - St Catherine South Western
13) Robert Montague - St Mary Western
14) Ed Bartlett - St James East Central
15) Audley Shaw - Manchester North Eastern
16) Daryl Vaz - Portland Western
17) J C Hutchinson - St Elizabeth North Western
18) Heroy Clarke - St James Central
19) Floyd Green - St Elizabeth South Western
20) Pearnel Charles Jr - Clarendon South Eastern
21) Juliet Holness - St Andrew East Rural
22) Zavia Mayne - St Ann South Western
23) Kerensia Morrison - St Catherine North East
24) James Robertson - St Thomas Western
25) Juliet Cuthbert Flynn - St Andrew West Rural
26) Alando Terrelonge - St Andrew East Central
27) Ann-Marie Vaz - Portland Eastern
28) Norman Dunn - St Mary South Eastern
29) Marlene Malahoo Forte - St James West Central
30) Fayval Williams - St Andrew Eastern
31) Frank Witter - St Elizabeth South Eastern
32) Dave Brown - Hanover Eastern
33) Robert Nesta Morgan - Clarendon North Central
34) Marsha Smith - St Ann North Eastern
35) Homer Davis - St James Southern
I see the People's National Party (PNP) holding on to at least 20 seats:
1) Peter Phillips - St Andrew East Central
2) Phillip Paulwell - Kingston East and Port Royal
3) Angela Brown Burke - St Andrew South Western
4) Mark Golding - St Andrew Southern
5) Anthony Hylton - St Andrew Western
6) Lisa Hanna - St Ann South Eastern
7) Denise Daley - St Catherine Eastern
8) Fitz Jackson - St Catherine Southern
9) Lothan Cousins - Clarendon South Western
10) Mikael Phillips - Manchester North Western
11) Morais Guy - St Mary Central
12) Julian Robinson - St Andrew South Eastern
13) Luther Buchanan - Westmoreland Eastern
14) Wykeham McNeill - Westmoreland Western
15) Michael Stewart - Manchester Southern
16) Imani Duncan Price - Kingston Central
17) Natalie Neita - St Catherine North Central
18) Basil Waite - St Elizabeth North Eastern
19) Hugh Graham - St Catherine North Western
20) Peter Bunting - Manchester Central
There are eight seats that may go either way:
1) Collin Fagan vs Robert Miller - St Catherine South Eastern
2) Dayton Campbell vs Krystal Lee - St Ann North Western
3) Horace Dalley vs Dwight Sibblies - Clarendon Northern
4) Richard Azan vs Phillip Henriques - Clarendon North
Western
5) Fenton Ferguson vs Michelle Charles - St Thomas Eastern
6) Tamika Davis vs Ian Hayles - Hanover Western
7) Dwayne Vaz vs George Wright - Westmoreland Central
8) Victor Wright vs Tova Hamilton - Trelawny Northern
Even though a win is a win, but a very bad night for the JLP is them only picking up one seat, while a very good night for the PNP is them holding on to the eight seats listed above. The Jamaica Observer Bill Johnson Poll have the JLP leading by 19 percentage points, Nationwide90FM Bluedot Insight poll have the JLP leading by 18 percentage points, and the RJR-Gleaner Don Anderson poll have the JLP leading by 16 percentage points. This means the JLP has an average of 17.7-percentage lead in those major national polls listed above. This suggests a landslide. An average night for the JLP is for them to win 40 seats and an excellent night would be over 42 seats.
Teddylee Gray
Ocho Rios, St Ann
teddylee.gray@gmail.com
