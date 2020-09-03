Bad decisions by PM Holness
Dear Editor,
Prime Minister Andrew Holness spares no time in patting himself on the back when it comes to the handling of the novel coronavirus. However, Mr Prime Minister, you thwarted all that good by having an election while the virus is still on the rise.
You have the ability of waiting until next year to call the election, so what's the rush when lives are in danger? Is it your current lead in the polls that is driving your decisions or the safety of the people?
It is well known that when it comes to social distancing Jamaicans are not very good at complying with such rules. The recent political meetings are very good examples of that.
With the number of cases on the rise I hardly think now is the best time to have an election. I'm not surprised the Opposition isn't objecting to such a bad decision because its members are so eager to have a chance to get into power. Unfortunately, that's the sad reality of our politicians; neither side cares about the people, they just want to get their hands on the money.
An election now is not a good idea. Make better decisions.
Brian O Lynch
briano.lynch@yahoo.com
