Bad paternity isn't based on marital status

Dr Daniel Thomas of the Love March Movement, in an article in the Jamaica Observer, titled 'If you want leave, man up', supported Justice Minister Delroy Chuck's recent comments about paternity leave; that is, the father must be married or at least cohabiting with the mother and child to qualify. If you check other countries that allow paternity/parental leave by law you will realise those views are actually archaic, ignorant, and out of touch. It presumes that all dads are deadbeat unless married and/or living with the mother and child. Not so at all!

When I think of paternity leave, I think of the tremendous challenges both parents face having newborns, who require round-the-clock care in the early formative years. While family life is always a good virtue in any society, in reality, it is 2019 (almost 2020, to be precise). There are many unmarried and single parents doing absolutely fantastic jobs raising their families. This is not to say that the opposite doesn't exist. Bad parents aren't based on marital status.

What I suggest for paternity leave is that the leave should be taken within 12 months immediately following childbirth. Paternity leave does not have to be the same length as maternity, the obvious reasons being that the mother requires more time, physically and biologically, after childbirth. Paternity leave could also be used to complement maternity leave, when the mother has to go back to work, the father has the option to take time off to continue caring for the young child. It shouldn't matter if he is married, single, living with the mother, or not.

Even if marriage and cohabitation were prerequisites, what would happen if the couple decided to break up during the leave? Would it be cancelled? I think any application for paternity leave should include the mother's information and signature 'agreeing' to the leave, which, first and foremost, should be used to support mother and child. Leave applications should also include a doctor's note on the expectant mother, or a birth certificate if it is applied for after birth.

Paternity leave will encourage family ties, bonding, and parental responsibility. We can't force people into marriage or cohabitation if they are not ready for that.

P Chin

chin_p@yahoo.com