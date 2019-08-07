Basil Waite wrong!

Dear Editor,

There are absolutely no words to describe how I felt when I heard the ugly utterance from Basil Waite, deputy general secretary of the People's National Party (PNP), at a time when we are celebrating our Emancipation and Independence. When he called Jamaicans “nasty naygah” I was most disgusted that a person holding such office in the PNP, and someone who is also seeking representation at a higher level, would describe hard-working and honest Jamaicans as such.

This is one of the most degrading and offensive phrases used to describe black people. Why should any politician who thinks so lowly of people be allowed to represent them?

I have respect for all Jamaicans and I will not allow any individual to bring such relationships into disrepute. I will not be drawn into any gutter politics.

The good book reminds us in Matthew 12:34, “Out of the abundance of the heart the mouth speaks.” But remarks like these must be strongly condemned. I am calling on all well-thinking Jamaicans, from both political parties, to join with me in condemning such potentially divisive utterances from Basil Waite.

Given our current crime situation, now more than ever, as leaders, we should be promoting peace and love rather than hate.

The decent, law-abiding citizens of St Elizabeth North Eastern will not stand for this type of politics. We are above that! Waite is absolutely wrong!

Delroy Gary Slowley

Caretaker

St Elizabeth North Eastern