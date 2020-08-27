Be sure about what I said
Dear Editor,
I don't normally respond to everything said in newspapers, but in this instance I am compelled to.
Rev Dr Raulston Nembhard in his column published in the Jamaica Observer on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 attributed comments to me that I never made.
One other media house has continued the editorialisation of my comments which again are inaccurate.
I never said the prime minister was wrong to call the election. I said in calling the election the Government chose to prioritise its own interests over the health and welfare of the Jamaican people. I stand by that.
A prime minister can't be wrong in calling an election because it's his, and only his choice.
We never objected when he announced the election in Parliament and we don't object now either.
I will provide my verbatim comments which were correctly carried by both the Observer and Gleaner below: http://www.jamaicaobserver.com/latestnews/Gov%26%238217;t_chose_their_own_interests_over_health
“The Government and the prime minister would have access to data that other persons wouldn't have, and clearly at the time the election was called we were experiencing a spike in the COVID cases,” he said.
“Everybody knows the political culture in Jamaica, that we have nomination day where you have large gatherings, meetings where there are going to be interactions, so inevitably the campaign is going to contribute to an increase in COVID cases.
“Now obviously, as a party, once an election is called we have to contest it. We don't have an option, but I think the Government and the prime minister did have an option and they had information and from my perspective they chose what I would consider their own interests over the health and welfare of the majority of the Jamaican people. But we are committed to contesting, we are committed to winning, and we intend to win on September 3,” Robinson said.
Julian J Robinson
julianjrobinson@yahoo.com
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy