Be sure about what I said

Dear Editor,

I don't normally respond to everything said in newspapers, but in this instance I am compelled to.

Rev Dr Raulston Nembhard in his column published in the Jamaica Observer on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 attributed comments to me that I never made.

One other media house has continued the editorialisation of my comments which again are inaccurate.

I never said the prime minister was wrong to call the election. I said in calling the election the Government chose to prioritise its own interests over the health and welfare of the Jamaican people. I stand by that.

A prime minister can't be wrong in calling an election because it's his, and only his choice.

We never objected when he announced the election in Parliament and we don't object now either.

I will provide my verbatim comments which were correctly carried by both the Observer and Gleaner below: http://www.jamaicaobserver.com/latestnews/Gov%26%238217;t_chose_their_own_interests_over_health

“The Government and the prime minister would have access to data that other persons wouldn't have, and clearly at the time the election was called we were experiencing a spike in the COVID cases,” he said.

“Everybody knows the political culture in Jamaica, that we have nomination day where you have large gatherings, meetings where there are going to be interactions, so inevitably the campaign is going to contribute to an increase in COVID cases.

“Now obviously, as a party, once an election is called we have to contest it. We don't have an option, but I think the Government and the prime minister did have an option and they had information and from my perspective they chose what I would consider their own interests over the health and welfare of the majority of the Jamaican people. But we are committed to contesting, we are committed to winning, and we intend to win on September 3,” Robinson said.

Julian J Robinson

julianjrobinson@yahoo.com