Before 'twenty-twenty'
Dear Editor,
'Twenty-nineteen' was a fritenin year fi nuff smaddy.
Den mek wi work togedda an bring some peace
In 'Twenty-twenty'!
Doan go put hoonuself weh hoonu doan belong.
Bypass di nuisance an' di fray.
Keep hoonu head screw on.
Mek all who want to follow dawkniss
Gwaan down self destruction way.
But you, wid sense, mus jus rememba
Di sun a shine fi guide yu day.
Beg hoonu stap di nite-nize ina odda people head.
Also, memba it betta fi work
Dan a check out who fi beg!
Doan mek good opportunity knock, an hoonu doan pay it bad mine.
An' yes! Di social media! Doan mek it tek weh all hoonu time!
Hey! Wi naw get any younger
Collectively, an addawise.
Soh, if wi fawm di fool, an doan do betta, wi boun fi cause wi own demise.
If every single smaddy jus' try fi tweak an buil' wiself
Den di aura of dis country will beam enlightenment!
Some kyaa jus a pull down di side weh odda people a try buil'.
Mek wi stem di nonsense now an' engage collective will!
Listen, all who noh prepare fi score ina dis ya 'twenty-twenty'
Kindly si if hoonu can tek time out in anedda country!
Erica Brown Marriott
c/o piapam2014@gmail.com
