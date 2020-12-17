Beware Chinese Communist Party

Dear Editor,

I've been watching our politicians from both major political parties selling out Jamaica to the Chinese. They've also managed to brainwashed my fellow Jamaicans to accept that it's okay and normal. Let it be known I have no issue with the people of China, I have an issue with the Chinese Communist Party.

Many Jamaicans are ready to say the Chinese are investing in Jamaica with large amount of cash so we shouldn't worry about a country which doesn't believe in full democracy.

When our local contractors get blamed for our roads, the Chinese contractors don't; instead, the 'licky licky' Jamaicans remain quiet, but love to throw their own under the bus.

It seems like the Chinese Communist Party will soon have an ally in the White House, so America will go back to the good old days of its foolish politicians building up the Chinese Communist Party regime.

India and the Chinese Communist Party were once great friends. Russia and the Chinese Communist Party were also, at one time, friends. America saved China from Japan, and even turned China into a superpower, now China is taking advantage of that with their technology.

We in Jamaica, and the wider Caribbean, are so-called friends with China now, but as soon as they get what they want we will see that side of them that isn't friendly.

Again, I have no issues with investments from China, but I have an issue with China being treated differently from other countries.

Many African countries are now seeing the negative effect of the Chinese Communist Party's style of colonisation.

I don't agree with a lot of things done by American Government in the past, but we, the people, should stick to the evil we know, instead of experimenting with the Chinese Communist Party. Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford's Secretary of State Henry Kissinger once said: “America has no permanent friends or enemies, only interests.” From what we've seen in Hong Kong and Taiwan, the Chinese Communist Party can't be trusted.

People with a lack of vision and foresight will point out some of the beautiful scenery brought by Chinese investments, but they aren't looking to see the many concessions given to them by the Jamaican Government. Many of those investments won't be owned by Jamaicans by the next 50-100 years. Many of those investments will use a lot of Chinese labour. I'm not xenophobic for putting Jamaica first and democracy first over money.

Some US visa 'Frighten Friday' Jamaican reading this letter will interpret me bashing the Chinese Communist Party as me wanting to get a visa. Let me make this clear, I have no interest going to America. I have no intentions selling out my principles, values, and morals over a United States of America visa. Further, I have no interest going to America under a Joe Biden/Kamala Harris regime.

Teddylee Gray

Ocho Rios, St Ann

teddylee.gray@gmail.com