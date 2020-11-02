Beware the fine print
Dear Editor,
I took an unsecured loan from National Commercial Bank (NCB) and was offered a creditor life insurance policy by the bank officer. I was told that in the event that I became unemployed, the insurance proceeds would repay the loan.
The insurance premium I paid for this protection was $62,196. At that point I had been working for two-and-a-half years.
Because of the pandemic I was laid off four months after I took the loan, only to be told by NCB that, because six months had not elapsed between the effective date of the policy and my loss of employment, I cannot claim under the insurance policy.
I understand NCB's reason, because I appreciate that an unscrupulous person who knows he/she is about to be laid off in a few weeks could take an unsecured loan. The reason for my letter is that I believe that NCB's lending officers need to highlight this stipulation in conversation and in bold print on any printed forms.
I admit that I did not read through the fine print of the conditions and relied more on the verbal interaction with the NCB officer. Perhaps, as a young person, I was naive.
I write this as a warning to everyone who is offered creditor life insurance for loans.
I accept that the former relationship between NCB and its 'small' customers no longer exists, and the customer service which my parents and grandparents enjoyed has totally vanished. My caution to all customers, “Beware!”
Disappointed NCB customer
