Big busts, but no arrests?

Dear Editor,

The following is an open letter to the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF):

First, let me thank you and the entire JCF for your continued service to Jamaica.

I was born and raised in Negril, Jamaica, and I hold citizenship in the United Kingdom and the United States. It is my dream to return home permanently very soon.

I'm a member of the United States Army, which really has nothing to do with what I am about to ask, but I thought that it would only be appropriate to introduce myself.

I know that the JCF has very smart people, and I am sure that you are all aware of what it takes to ship a barrel to Jamaica. But, just in case you need reminding, to ship a barrel to Jamaica you must have a sender and a receiver; the sender must have a form of government-issued photo identification to show his/her name, address, and date of birth. There is also need for a completed Customs declaration form. The receiver in Jamaica must present valid government identification bearing name and address, as well as a tax registration number (TRN).

Why not wait until these criminals come to pick up the illegal contraband and arrest them there, or, even better, let them take it and follow them to see who is in control at the top of the chain of command? It is shameful that Jamaica has such a culture in which the police can't even make an arrest in the simplest of cases.

Not so long ago, the JCF made a large bust at the Freeport Wharf in Montego Bay, the guns were connected to an individual and his/her secretary named as receiver, is that case all under the carpet now? We need some answers.

The Jamaican people deserve to be updated regularly on cases of this magnitude.

Jerome Hinds

jeromerhinds@gmail.com