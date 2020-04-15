Big up, MP Terrelonge

Dear Editor,

I know this is not a space to promote any politics or politician. And although this is not my intention, I would like to highlight the work of Member of Parliament (MP) Alando Terrelonge in my community, especially over the Easter holidays.

My family are not supporters of the party that Terrelonge represents, but I must say his work has gone beyond the political divide.

As a young man of 23, I am impressed with his approach to the development of the entire constituency regardless of party alignment. Maybe for the first time I feel like politics in Jamaica can be used to bring about change for the better.

MP Terrelonge hand-delivered a care package to my elderly grandmother over Easter, for which we as a family were very grateful. The lockdown due to the coronavirus has affected my family's income and ability to earn, so the bag of food items came in very handy.

I hope you will publish my letter as I say a public thank you and big up to MP Terrelonge.

Keep up the good work, Sir, the old and young in Newlands (St Catherine East Central) are grateful for your service.

Benjamin Mills

fromthetribebe@gmail.com