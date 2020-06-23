Big up, Woody King

Dear Editor,

I wish to pay tribute to an unsung hero, Rastafarian Woody King, who passed away last Wednesday.

Woody was a son of the soil who spent most of his life trying to make the life of people in West Kingston, particularly New Town/All Saints, a better place.

He served the country also as an outstanding pilot who guided hundreds of ships in his lifetime.

We met in the 70s when All Saints, later All Saints/Jones Town, and finally Arnett Gardens, was playing Major League Football and, unlike now, had little or no sponsorship.

As the first manager, and during a period of serious political unrest, All Saints Major League was outfitted — gears and balls — for practice and matches. He did it without any fanfare; no photographs in the press.

Railway Oval, two miles from Jones Town, was our “home ground”, as no proper playing field existed in the community.

With the political instability it depended on the interpersonal relationships with people like Woody who were able to facilitate the playing of “home” matches.

The half has never been told.

Karl Goodison

Former manager

All Saints/Jones Town FC

karlgoodison4@gmail.com