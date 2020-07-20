Bite the bullet and defer toll increase

Dear Editor,

Why would anyone at this time be contemplating raising tolls when the Jamaican economy is in near free fall?

If the toll rate was calculated properly in the first place there wouldn't be this dilemma now, because they could still raise the rate and the motoring public would accept it even as the economy is not experiencing growth.

The rates started out way too high and now that the economy is bad this is when the operator and the Government have reached a hiccup with whether it's prudent to even consider a rate hike at this time.

Any increase now would not only cause outrage, but it would be counterproductive to the toll operator and the Government, because what they would see would be a reduction of the use of the toll roads, and maybe even breaches, which would make any gain they plan to get null.

I wish to say to the Government and the toll operators that they should, first, freeze prices for the next two years, and then they need to go back to the drawing board and do a long study of how to implement a reasonable annual increase that will see the continued use of the toll roads and the satisfaction of motorists.

I think the mistake they made was to start out with too high a rate, without a proper long-term plan. It seems to me that the initial rates were more about making back their investment in the shortest time possible, without taking into consideration the economy.

So I think that the operator and the Government will have to bite the bullet and pass up on a raise for the next two years, and, in the meantime, come up with a much more reasonable rate that will see more people using the tolls, instead of trying to increase the rates too high, which serve no one.

Robert Clarke

rclarke88@hotmail.com