Both JLP and PNP involved in corruption

Dear Editor,

It has been said that “silent river runs deep”, but in this day and age corruption seems to be running wide and deep in Jamaica.

Corruption is always showing up its colours in government affair — it is almost as if it is a long-standing member of parliament.

It exist in businesses too, and quite likely there may be many acts of corruption that are swept under the carpet, but national corruption is the major one.

When this national corruption takes the spotlight it is embarrassing to our nation and makes our country stagnant and more difficult to manage.

The love of money is a trigger of corruption, so let me make this clear, both the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) and the People's National Party (PNP) are guilty of corruption, so there should be no blame game on any particular side.

When the PNP, under the leadership of Dr Peter Phillips, marched against acts of corruption; when Member of Parliament Peter Bunting spoke out strongly against corruption and made bold promises against corruption, let us not believe them. They are just playing political football.

Duppy know who fi frighten!

Donald J McKoy

donaldmckoy876@gmail.com