Brand Jamaica has an opportunity in Toni-Ann's win

Dear Editor,

So Jamaica has copped its fourth Miss World title, ranking the country among the top five globally in terms of number of wins in the 69-year-old pageant. There were also many years in which Jamaican representatives placed highly in this pageant as runners-up. It speaks to our beauty as a people and our simplicity, humility, and sense of purpose.

We are a proud people, but at the same time so unpretentious. Our problems do not define or constrain us, and our multiracial ethnicity is an undeniable asset, as are our talents and skills that we share with the world in so many areas.

The fact is, most Jamaicans did not know of Toni-Ann Singh prior to her winning Miss World. And, unlike Jamaica's previous three wins, in 2019 the Miss World platform is so much bigger, so much more magnified by social media and a huge following in over 150 countries. The Miss World finals is said to have been watched by over one billion viewers.

Anywhere Toni-Ann goes in the year ahead Brand Jamaica will be on display and carried by news networks. Jamaica should be well prepared to capitalise on Toni-Ann's win. Local designers should readily offer clothes and accessories to the new Miss World, as their pieces will be seen globally. We have a year to show the world the real Jamaica.

This win was made extra special by the spontaneous and heart-warming reaction by Miss Nigeria, who showed camaraderie, genuine friendship, and love.

I commend the input of Minister of Culture, Entertainment and Gender Olivia “'Babsy” Grange and the team who assisted Toni Ann's journey to London, despite the challenges we heard of. It was truly a Cinderella story; one that was destined. The random stranger who carried the gown when asked at the airport should also be thanked, as well as others in the Diaspora in London who reportedly helped.

The Miss World homecoming was well-planned and -executed. The images and reports were updated instantly on Miss World social media, including little Ngozi Wright, whose celebratory poem When Toni Ann Singh Sings has gone viral and has been carried on all the platforms.

This is an opportunity for Brand Jamaica that must not be wasted.

P Chin

chin_p@yahoo.com