Breaking the deadlock
Dear Editor,
In the event of an election deadlock in a constituency, even after a magisterial recount, how should the returning officer cast the decisive vote in accordance with the Representation of The People Act? Should the decisive vote be cast in favour of the incumbent or in accordance with the returning officer's political allegiance or bias, or by using a game of chance by drawing straws, toss of a coin, or, as was recently done, by a 'blind draw' from a box with the name of the candidates?
If a returning officer were to actually, courageously, cast the deciding vote, then this could possibly result in reprisals, given all that is at stake.
As well, it would definitely breach two fundamental principles —that of the secret ballot and the one vote per elector.
I don't think one person should be given the authority to decide the destiny of a constituency or country in any fair contest.
In a constituency deadlock, if we wish to abide by the will of the majority and not give an elector an additional vote, that is the returning officer (who may not reside or be registered to vote in that constituency), then I would suggest an additional day of voting, within a specified period after the magisterial recount.
Election exercises on a specified date could then be carried out for the usual duration, or for a shortened duration of four hours. Only those registered electors who had decided not to, or did not get the chance to vote would be eligible to participate to break the deadlock.
Let's consider this.
D R Facey
DR.Facey@gmail.com
