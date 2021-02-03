Bring back SOEs... in another form
Dear Editor,
Prime Minister Andrew Holness was re-elected with a large mandate to continue the reduction of the impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
I was one of those disappointed that states of the emergency (SOEs) were suggested as being unconstitutional. The Government said it would contest this issue in the courts, but, in the meantime, it can't afford to do nothing. Clearly, the measures being used now aren't effective enough.
The zones of special operations' (ZOSO) main objective is to focus on social intervention. But social interventions alone can't reduce crime.
Attorney General Marlene Malahoo Forte needs to draft something similar to the states of emergency (SOE) that gives the State powers to focus on murder reduction.
I recommend a state of special operations (SOSO) to reduce murders in six to eight parishes in Jamaica to reduce overall numbers significantly.
The Opposition People's National Party's normally says it will be tough on crime, but when it is elected it finds excuses of all sorts.
Right now, Prime Minister Andrew Holness and his Administration don't offer any excuses to handle murders. The hands of the Government have been tied.
We are not in a civil war, yet our murder rate is always in the top 10 annually for the region over the past two decades.
Under a new law similar to the SOE the Government should enact tough bail reform, and, yes, bring back hanging.
Teddylee Gray
Ocho Rios, St Ann
teddylee.gray@gmail.com
