Bunting launch energising PNP

Dear Editor,

I watched the launch of Peter Bunting's People's National Party (PNP) presidential campaign which was streamed live. It was impressive; change is definitely on the horizon.

The launch was very well organised and close to 1,000 viewers watched the stream online, including some who declared that they were “visiting” Labourites, checking things out. I saw the large crowd of Comrades listening attentively to the many speakers. It has been a while since we have seen this much energy at a PNP event.

It is clear Bunting is on the right track and has the appeal and qualities for political leadership. The team kept their focus on why change was necessary at this time. They didn't dwell on Peter Phillips and those who support him. As it was said, the challenge is about the people versus the upper hierarchy of the party.

Since Prime Minister Andrew Holness seems unbothered by the rampant levels of corruption plaguing his Government, and is without even some decency to publicly address the Ruel Reid saga, it is good to see the Opposition reorganising and strategising as a party to remind the public of its alternative, and that voting should always be done with a conscience.

Those who say the PNP cannot talk about corruption due to their own history need to wake up; leadership is everything. Jamaica needs a new type of leadership, one that is modern, inclusive, and forward-thinking. One that is steeped in vision and fully grounded in integrity.

Although Bunting didn't need to divulge his platform manifesto at the launch, he hinted on a few ideas to enhance workers' rights and benefits, such as the need for unemployment insurance to complement redundancy payment options. He also addressed corruption and crime, linking the two to stress their importance to his agenda.

I agree that many of the fixes, such as states of emergency and zones of special operation, are temporary Band-Aid measures; these do not solve crime over the long term, nor do they address the real social and economic problems causing crime.

Bunting was quick to point out how economic statistics are often flaunted, but that they are often out of sync with the harsh economic realities facing most Jamaicans. Since the Bunting challenge for leadership, the Opposition has been awakened from nearly three years of dormancy and boredom. The party has been energised and is becoming more dynamic and relevant, as well as making news headlines almost daily.

P Chin

chin_p@yahoo.com