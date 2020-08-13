Business places need tighter security

Dear Editor,

There are some business places in Jamaica that definitely need tighter or stronger security.

Lee's Food Fair, in Linstead, St Catherine, has been in operation for years. But, sadly, “Mr Lee” was shot and killed some years ago by gun pests. How many security guards were there when it happened? What was their response? This is the problem. Too often we hear of gunmen entering business places and carrying out their gruesome attacks while security guards are there. The criminals kill innocent people; sometimes even the guards themselves are killed, but not the gunmen. They always escape.

Why is it so? The security needs to be strengthened with more men .

Something has to be done. Too many gun pests are getting away alive after robbing business places in the presence of security guards. It's happening too often. When will we get wise? When will we put on our thinking caps?

Donald McKoy

donaldmckoy77@gmail.com