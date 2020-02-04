Butchery!
Dear Editor,
This is the story of a small, informal food business operator and what happened to her, her livelihood, her happy customers, and a beautiful tree by the side of the road on Herb McKenley Boulevard (formerly Roosevelt Avenue) near the intersection with Stanton Terrace and the Total gas station, last weekend.
It's a very short story and it does nothing to describe the feelings of horror, betrayal, injustice, and physical sickness I and many others encountered today upon arriving at what we hoped would be another delicious cooked lunch and some happy camaraderie and banter with this awesome woman, Antoinette, as she serves the lunches.
The tree, what is so generously left of it, as seen in the photo, best describes my feelings and is a ghastly indictment upon those who allowed this to happen. It's not the only time and place around the Corporate Area where such a disgraceful, sickening event has occurred.
You can tell a civilisation by how it treats its children, its old people, its animals, and its trees.
How do we score here?
Sadan Tayad
Red Hills PO
St Andrew
tammydup@yahoo.com
