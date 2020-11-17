Bye, Peter; we're watching you, Lisa

Dear Editor,

Dr Peter Phillips, I thank you. I am being very honest.

I am glad you have stepped down as party president. I don't care how you want to put it, or how all your spin doctors put it, but I believe you and your supporters placed the People's National Party (PNP) in this embarrassing place.

Your biggest mistake in your quest for power was when you did not work wholeheartedly with the party in the 2007 election. That decision has caught up with you and your followers.

I believe many of your delegate-followers undermined Portia Simpson Miller in order for her to lose so that it could be said she was rejected by the voters.

A firm supporter tried to save face for you by saying that money bought the last election, but that is rubbish! Over 140,000 Comrades did not vote. Why? Because we didn't like Peter Phillips.

I hope Lisa Hanna has learned from your mistake. We, the party supporters, are watching her. We don't want to see one clue that she is undermining the leader of the PNP.

God bless the PNP, and Gold bless Mark Golding. We respect democracy and any member of the PNP who does not want to support the leader, but plans to be a future leader, we are watching you.

Howart Miller

hawartmill@gmail.com