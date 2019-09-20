Cadets/Scouts can help reduce crime

Dear Editor,

A general election is upon us, and I believe it's time for those who are vying to lead this country to make sure that they have a plan to bring crime down significantly within the next five years.

And here is my solution to this problem: We know that it's young people who are growing up and are joining gangs and committing most of the crimes. So my suggestion to the next prime minister is that Jamaica must now implement a system in which all kids from age six, or from age 10, must register through their school for cadets or the Scouts training every weekend. They must be at training for a minimum of six hours per week, including Sundays, and a maximum of 10 hours, depending on where in the country they are situated. For those in volatile areas they have to spend 10 hours per day for training.

The cadet or Scouts programmes ought to then be supported by the Jamaica Defence Force or Jamaica Constabulary Force.

I believe that would bear fruit within five years to reduce crime in the country.

So, if the people running for office are serious about reducing crime I believe they must take this step.

Robert Clarke

Rclarke88@hotmail.com