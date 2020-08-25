Call it off, Prime Minister!

Dear Editor,

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has, since March, instructed Jamaicans over the age of 75 to remain at home, he says, for their own safety. Having done that, he has nonetheless seen it fit to call an election, and one wonders what he expects those same voters over the age of 75 to do come election day.

Is it that the prime minister expects that category of Jamaicans to remain in lockdown and thereby be disenfranchised, or is it that he feels that this most vulnerable group will magically become immune to the novel coronavirus on September 3?

Or perhaps he really doesn't care if a large number of this most vulnerable section of our society gets ill once he secures his election victory.

Regardless, it is one more example of the hypocrisy of Andrew Holness, and yet another betrayal of the people who elected him to serve them.

Let us call a spade a spade: The actions of Brogad seem reckless and irresponsible and show his prioritising his political life over the lives of the Jamaican people. Had another prime minister, who was not the darling of the press like Brogad, ever done such a treacherous act they would rightly have been raked over the coals and called out for what they are.

Holness, it is not too late. The blood of every Jamaican who dies in the days ahead will be on your hands if you carry through on an election in the midst of the current COVID-19 spike, which has no doubt not been helped by the heightened election campaigning and all that comes with it. If you do carry through with your current plans it is my wish that you get the shock of your life come September 3 and realise that, while Tom may be drunk, “him nuh fool!”

PS

