Calling on the experts!
Dear Editor,
The prime minister has either cancelled, postponed, or severely restricted all events across Jamaica because he says, and quite rightly so, that lives are now more important than livelihoods, but he has taken the general election set to be held on September 3 completely out of this reasoning.
Indeed, he is more concerned about being a lame duck Government than he is with the health of the nation which he claims to care so much about.
As I have said before, there is quite an amount of double standards in the way Prime Minister Andrew Holness thinks and does things. And, let me tell you, because of his position in the country he is an august personality, but he must be reminded that he is not stronger or smarter than Mother Nature.
I do hope that the experts, both health or otherwise, will bear down on this prime minister the need to postpone this senselessly timed, but necessary, general election.
Mark Trought
marktrought@gmail.com
