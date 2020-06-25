Can't believe we're selling drugs to children

Dear Editor,

I read a Jamaica Observer report, 'Punish them! Study recommends hefty fines for business operators who sell drugs to children', and it is sad to see how things have changed for the worst in Jamaica. Business people are selling drugs to children.

Many decades ago things were different. I recollect that when I was a teenager, many, many decades ago, we would play football on the premises of the elementary school during the holiday season. One afternoon as we were playing football there was a heavy downpour which drenched us. About four or five of us repaired to the little side room of “Maas Charlie's” establishment, where we generally met and ate bully beef with bread and drank soda.

This time, wet and uncomfortable, we decided to order a “QQ” of rum and some Coca-Cola. Maas Charlie served us. Believe me, that was the best rum I have ever tasted.

The next Friday evening, on a sunny, sunny day, after playing football, we repaired to Maas Charlie's side room. Brazenly, we did not order bully beef and hard dough bread. We ordered a QQ. The decent Chinese businessman ran us out of his establishment. In his peculiar English, he said he had sold us the rum and Coke because he saw that we were wet. He threatened to tell our fathers.

We made a very quick exit. We ate bully beef and bread in Maas Charlie's shop afterwards, but we never tried to order rum again.

We respected Maas Charlie for his moral rectitude. Had he not taken that stand so much could have happened to us. That was over 60 years ago but I still vividly remember the day.

I wish all the shopkeepers in Jamaica would follow Maas Charlie's example.

Well, I am alive, fairly healthy, and I do enjoy my rum and coconut water, especially when I visit Jamaica.

Mature individuals should never sell or give drugs to minors. Punish them severely!

Louis Alexander Hemans

Hyattsville, MD, USA

lahemans@aol.com