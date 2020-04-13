Can't overlook 'phallic rage'

Dear Editor,

Despite the keen focus on COVID-19 in the season of Lent, there are conscious Jamaicans who are still denouncing the alleged rape of a schoolgirl by three schoolboys on the complex of a high school in St Catherine not so long ago.

Those savages should be found and shackled; left without their pants! Let them feel the shame and pain and psychic dissonance which their victim must still face as she tries to put her life in balance.

Something has to happen to deter those who feel it is their right to disrupt other people's lives.

Furthermore, which high school seemingly ignores a pupil who has been defiled? Why would those in charge, the adults, wait until the end of the school day to make contact with the victim's mother?

Truthfully, the school should not be made to conduct 'business as usual'.

After the pandemic has retreated, or is somehow controlled, a thorough investigation must ensue in the name of justice.

Those alleged schoolboy rapists must be aligned with, or attached to families. Checks must be made with their 'caregivers', since they might have woefully neglected their duties.

Collectively, those who value others and respect themselves must stand up and move to stem this rape culture all around. Brutish boys, if they are not stopped and retrained will turn into horrid men. Think about that.

“Practice makes perfect.” Hopefully this has never happened before and we must make sure it never happens again.

If they are allowed to get away now it is highly probable that they will continue to disrupt with their seemingly uncontrolled penises.

Since flogging is barbaric; since hanging is out for even those who rape then kill, something drastic must be done to stall those with warped minds.

There is the need to build more cages to put convicted sexual predators in. Then, allow them many years to reflect upon all the 'souls' they would have sullied; all the dreams they would have killed.

To those in charge, you must do something quickly to quell this scourge.

Rape victims have rights! The crime of rape must be placed alongside murder, in terms of its gravity. The society can no longer choose to overlook the phallic rage — the penile bullying!

Erica Brown Marriott

c/o: piapam2014@gmail.com