Case about dreadlocks really about trans rights

Dear Editor,

The recent case of Virgo v The Attorney General [2020] JMFC Full 6, whilst appearing to be about a child's right to wear an Afro-affirming hairstyle, may really have been an attempt to sneak transgender ideology and policies into our laws.

This is cause for concern!

The attorneys for the claimants, instead of seeking a specific remedy from the court, sought a broad interpretation of the right to freedom of expression, which would result in an unfettered right to self-identity expression which could not be limited, or questioned, in any way by authorities, and which needed no justification by the right-holder.

To support this request the claimants' attorneys cited several foreign cases regarding transgender “rights” (for example, biological male transitioning to female and demanding support from workplace dress code), submitting that this law was applicable to our jurisdiction.

The “floodgates” protecting the welfare of our children and nation could easily have been opened by the establishing of dangerous precedent. The claimants themselves, and indeed the nation, may have been completely unaware of the implications of the decision, and the perhaps hidden agenda behind the language of the attorneys in the suit.

Well done, judges! You delivered a sound judgement. Good job, as well, to the executive branch of Government for deciding to implement a policy affirming black hairstyles in schools.

We must be wary of attempts that seek to not achieve justice, but stretch our constitutional rights to fit foreign oppressive agendas.

Happy Emancipendence!

Shanice Campbell

shanicejcampbell@gmail.com