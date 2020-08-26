Cause and effect

Dear Editor,

It is well established that to every cause there is an effect, and to every action there is a reaction; meaning, “We reap what we sow.”

Nothing happens by chance or outside the universal laws. In life, a problem is a situation preventing something from being achieved, and the means of solving a problem is called a solution. But in life some problems we wish to resolve can be quite simple and linear, while others can be complex and non-linear. The point is, as soon as it became plain that there would be a worldwide spread of the novel coronavirus that originated in Wuhan, China, leaders of the world put various measures in place in order to prevent the spread within their borders.

In Jamaica, the prime minister, minister of health and wellness, and other stakeholders carried out a risk assessment and advised the people to take the necessary precautions like the wearing of face masks, the washing of hands frequently, adhering to the social distancing, and a variety of other measures in an effort to control the spread, while researchers around the globe scrambled to find a suitable vaccine.

Because we are an undisciplined society (based on my opinion), many people have chosen to disobey the precautions as seen during the celebration of Independence Day and the nomination of electoral candidates, so now we are seeing a spike in the virus, which will put a strain on the available resources.

It all boils down to the choices that we make in life. What some people do is that they have a superficial or shallow view of everything, so they don't see the source. They think that the effect is the cause.

Here's an analogy: Every tree starts from a seed. The seed is the source. Now if we have a superficial view we will only see the complexity of the arrangement of the roots. First, we see the tree; its flowers, leaves, and fruits. Then upon closer inspection we see the stem. Looking deeper we see the roots. Now we have a choice: Either it is too complex, so let's not bother looking deeper; or what if all this complexity actually turns out to be simple?

If we make the choice to look deeper, only then will we find that all of the perceived complexity of the roots actually started from the seed, which is simple. So we need to understand that what we think is the cause might be an effect, actually. The best way to do this is to ask why?

That is why COVID-19 was taken for granted!

Finally, because it appears as if the unseen virus is now out of control, what we are seeing is that so many people are now adhering to the rules by the wearing of face masks, observing the social distance rule, and the sanitisation of hands in fear of not becoming a victim, because “who cyaan hear will feel”.

