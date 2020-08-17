Celebrate Garvey's day

Dear Editor,

August 17 is here again, and we rejoice in the birth of Marcus Garvey and celebrate his achievements.

It's wonderful to see Garvey honoured in several places across the world.

Garvey planted true seeds of self-sufficiency and independence. Never fear, we are free, with no locks barring our entry to fulling our deepest dreams. Let us remove all the obstacles in our way.

