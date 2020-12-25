Celebrate Jamaica this Christmas

Dear Editor,

I would like to take the time to show my appreciation to the Jamaica Observer for the work it has done over the years, and for making this newspaper what it is. I am glued to it knowing that when I want to know what is happing in Jamaica, this is the source.

I want to wish all Jamaicans a merry Christmas and a happy new year.

Let's remind ourselves something about Christmas. We all are individuals and we should not have to follow anyone to celebrate one special day. Christmas can be celebrated any day one chooses; it may not be on December 25, as most folks do, but a celebration is a celebration, and we can name it whenever we want.

As for the year that is coming, most of us call it a new year just because one number is changed; this alone does not make it a new year. So I say, let's really let this coming year be a new start. Let's look at each other and start the loving and healing process so that by the end of the coming year we will say it was, after all, a good one.

And let's continue to build so that, in short order, we all will be able to celebrate these special holidays without fear or violence, so all Jamaicans can go anywhere in the country without having to be thinking about their safety, and we all can think of each other, treat each other with love and respect, and help each other when one needs help.

Let's put away this selfishness and go by our motto, “Out of many one people.” This is how we all should see ourselves; that we are one people, we are all Jamaicans, no matter what our profession, educational background, colour, or sexual orientation. What is important is that we are all from the same mother, and that mother is Jamaica. So let's start to accept that we are all brothers and sisters, and there is no reason for us to be slaughtering each other.

I say to all Jamaicans, let's celebrate our 'Jamaicanness', with love, peace and happiness.

Let the year 2021 be the year of real change and understanding of each other.

Merry Christmas to all those who celebrate Christmas. Happy holidays to all those who don't.

Robert Clarke

Rclarke88@hotmail.com