Challenges facing women in poor countries
Dear Editor,
As we celebrate the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women in general, it is also important to accelerate women's equality, particularly in developing countries.
The systems and structures that nurture and promote gender inequalities in poor countries should be vigorously exposed, challenged, and changed.
Women in poor countries should be empowered to participate effectively in sports. Workplaces should be inclusive for women to thrive, and mechanism to support women to earn on their own terms should be implemented.
We should all be united and challenge gender norms, empower women, celebrate diversity, break stereotypes, and take action to make positive differences to women in poor countries.
Handsen Chikowore
London, UK
hchikowore@hotmail.com
